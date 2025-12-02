Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

2BYG Got Next In The DFDUB

Theres a new RNB Group bout to take over RNB and They Comin From FunkyTown!!. DJ BIG BINK approved!

Published on December 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MRMF Presents One Night Of R&B Toy Drive
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

2ByG is the newest R&B force rising out of Funkytown, Fort Worth, bringing a fresh but nostalgic vibe that’s turning heads across Texas. Fans say they echo the youthful charm of New Edition, blended with the soulful edge of Dru Hill and just enough Jodeci grit to keep things dangerous in all the right ways. Their harmonies are tight, their vocals soar with high-pitched precision, and their deep, smooth low tones round out a sound that feels both classic and brand new.

I got a chance to work with them at a Juneteenth event this year and they had the crowd going crazy!!!!!!!

Recently, 2ByG dropped a Christmas song that’s already pulling in excellent reviews, praised for its warm delivery and timeless R&B feel. The track showcases their vocal chemistry and authentic artistry—proving they’re not just another group, but a movement in the making. With their energy, talent, and unmistakable Funkytown flavor, 2ByG is positioning itself as the future of R&B.

Check out their recent performance on Fox 4 Dallas

https://www.fox4news.com/video/1749797

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Diddy Doc 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Gets Trailer, 50 Cent Doubles Down

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Adult Video News Awards - Show

Iggy Azalea Gives A Hard No To Her Making A Comeback In Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Wired
Bikergirl aka Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez

Bikergirl, Popular Motorcycle Influencer, Dies In Crash

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards

DEI Hire Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Accused of Committing War Crimes In Bombshell Report

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close