2BYG Got Next In The DFDUB

2ByG is the newest R&B force rising out of Funkytown, Fort Worth, bringing a fresh but nostalgic vibe that’s turning heads across Texas. Fans say they echo the youthful charm of New Edition, blended with the soulful edge of Dru Hill and just enough Jodeci grit to keep things dangerous in all the right ways. Their harmonies are tight, their vocals soar with high-pitched precision, and their deep, smooth low tones round out a sound that feels both classic and brand new.

I got a chance to work with them at a Juneteenth event this year and they had the crowd going crazy!!!!!!!

Recently, 2ByG dropped a Christmas song that’s already pulling in excellent reviews, praised for its warm delivery and timeless R&B feel. The track showcases their vocal chemistry and authentic artistry—proving they’re not just another group, but a movement in the making. With their energy, talent, and unmistakable Funkytown flavor, 2ByG is positioning itself as the future of R&B.

Check out their recent performance on Fox 4 Dallas

https://www.fox4news.com/video/1749797