The Thanksgiving Fairy Tale story for What we cooking for Thanksgiving!!

Big Bink, Shani, and Slick Nick from Reunion Radio gathered in the kitchen as Thanksgiving aromas filled the air. Big Bink was busy at the counter, carefully seasoning a skillet full of oyster mushrooms reppin for the Vegan lifestyle—his favorite dish. He’d marinated them with herbs, garlic, and a touch of smoked paprika so they’d crisp up just right. Just like on the Radio “Mayne Hold up”. Shani hovered nearby, sneaking tastes and offering advice while pretending not to. The sizzling mushrooms gave off a rich, earthy smell that even Slick Nick had to admit smelled amazing.

Even tho Nick be trying to overtalk everyone on the show, he was laser-focused on his pride and joy: a perfectly stuffed turkey he’d spent all morning preparing. The bird was loaded with sage dressing, buttery cornbread, and just the right amount of cranberries for sweetness. As it roasted, Shani set the table, laughing as Big Bink and Nick play-argued about whose dish would be the star this year. TDK stayed in the office playing the music coming through the speakers in teh kitchen. Once everything was ready, The entire Crew from reunion Radio sat down together, grateful for the feast—and for each other—because Thanksgiving, in the end, was about more than mushrooms or turkey.

