Astrology for Nov 16–23, 2025

Short, clear, and cozy — everything you need to ride the week’s cosmic waves with heart. ✨

This week feels like being invited to speak your truth — but with heart. You might feel pulled to dig into deeper stuff (thanks, Scorpio), while also wanting to say what you think and try something new (Sagittarius). Around Nov 23 , conversations and ideas could suddenly click into place — like the final puzzle piece falling into the box.

🗓 Daily mini-guide (Nov 16 → Nov 23)

Nov 16 (Sat) — Slow morning. Check in: what do you actually want this week?

Nov 17 (Sun) — Plant a small intention (write it down).

Nov 18 (Mon) — Start a conversation you’ve been avoiding (gentle + honest).

Nov 19 (Tue) — Take a bold action step at work or on a personal project.

Nov 20 (Wed) — Mid-week pause: breathe, journal 5 minutes about wins.

Nov 21 (Thu) — Share appreciation with someone — small message, big heart.

Nov 22 (Fri) — Play with learning: read one short article or try one small new thing.

Nov 23 (Sat) — Full Moon in Gemini: Speak your insight out loud; celebrate clarity and the ideas that landed this week.