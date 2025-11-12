Listen Live
U.S. Mints Final Penny In Philadelphia | Are Nickels Next?

Goodbye, penny! The U.S. Mint just minted its last 1-cent coin, saving millions because it cost 4 cents to make.

Published on November 12, 2025

Treasury Secretary Bessent Visits U.S. Mint In Philadelphia For Striking Of Last Penny For Circulation
The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia marked the end of an era today by producing the last-ever penny.

First introduced in 1793, the penny has been a cornerstone of American currency for over two centuries.

However, rising production costs that was nearly 4 cents per coin have made the penny economically unsustainable.

The decision to discontinue it, ordered by President Trump earlier this year, is expected to save the U.S. Treasury approximately $56 million annually.

The penny’s phase-out has sparked mixed reactions.

Many Americans feel nostalgic about the coin, which has long been associated with good luck and childhood memories of collecting spare change.

Retailers, however, have expressed concerns about the abrupt transition, with some scrambling to adjust pricing and cash-handling systems.

While some businesses have opted to round prices to the nearest nickel, others have offered creative incentives, such as free items, in exchange for leftover pennies.

This move also raises questions about the future of the nickel, which costs nearly 14 cents to produce which is almost three times its face value.

Unlike the penny, the nickel’s composition and weight are critical for vending machines, transit systems, and other automated payment technologies.

These factors make redesigning or discontinuing the nickel a more complex challenge.

However, with the U.S. government seeking to modernize its currency and reduce wasteful spending, the nickel may soon face similar scrutiny.

The penny’s discontinuation reflects a broader shift toward digital payments and a reevaluation of physical currency in the modern economy.

While the U.S. Treasury expects significant cost savings, the decision also highlights the growing tension between tradition and practicality.

As the penny fades into history, all eyes are now on the nickel, which could be the next coin to face the chopping block.

