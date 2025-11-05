Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Summer Walker Announces Double Album “Finally Over It” — Split Into For Better and For Worse

Summer Walker is closing out her Over It era in the most Summer Walker way possible — with honesty, emotion, and a double album.

The R&B superstar just announced that her upcoming project, Finally Over It, will be split into Disc 1: For Better and Disc 2: For Worse.

If you’ve been following her journey, you already know how deep this moment runs.

Her debut, Over It (2019), gave us R&B confessionals and breakout hits like “Girls Need Love” and “Playing Games,” introducing fans to her smooth, unapologetic sound.

Then came Still Over It (2021) — a raw, unfiltered follow-up packed with vulnerability, self-reflection, and record-breaking success.

It became one of the biggest female R&B releases of the decade, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and cementing Summer as a generational voice for women navigating love, loss, and growth.

Now, with Finally Over It, Walker seems ready to close the book — on her own terms. The title alone feels like a full-circle moment, and splitting the project into two discs only makes the message louder.

For Better is expected to tap into peace, healing, and self-love, while For Worse may revisit heartbreak, closure, and everything that made fans fall for her vulnerability in the first place.

Across all three albums, Walker has turned her personal evolution into a sonic diary — from being Over It to Still Over It, and now, Finally Over It.

The trilogy tells the story of a woman growing through every stage of love and learning to stand in her truth.

