Listen Live
Entertainment

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

Gail Bean shines in Snowfall and P-Valley, uplifts her community, and stars in new projects

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gail Bean Interview Graphic The Morning Hustle
Source: Reach Media / Gail Bean Interview Graphic The Morning Hustle

Whether you know her from Snowfall or P-Valley, Gail Bean kept it real about the grind, the wins, and how she stays true to herself while making big moves in the industry. From the gritty streets of Snowfall to the dynamic world of P-Valley, Bean has solidified her place as a powerful force in Hollywood, and she’s doing it all with authenticity and a deep commitment to her community.

Reflecting on her unforgettable role as Wanda in Snowfall, Bean shared insights into the intense preparation required. To authentically portray a character battling addiction, she didn’t rely on method acting but on deep research, including watching documentaries and volunteering on Skid Row. She emphasized her faith as her anchor, ensuring she never goes to a creative space where God isn’t welcome. This dedication to her craft is matched only by her commitment to on-set safety, where she advocates for herself and the well-being of fellow actors, especially during demanding stunt scenes.

Related Stories

Bean’s hustle doesn’t stop when the cameras do. She’s passionate about giving back, running the Dream Above the Influence foundation and the Awe of My Love scholarship to provide resources and opportunities for Black youth. She believes in the power of community, stating, “We all we got,” and aims to offer the same support that helped shape her own success.

RELATED STORIES

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Talk New Netflix Movie & Black Love

‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Receives Pilot Order From FX, X Has Thoughts

So, what’s next for the star? Fans can anticipate the highly anticipated Snowfall spinoff, which moves into the 90s and focuses on Wanda’s family and the rise of the music industry. While an official release date for P-Valley Season 3 is still under wraps, she promises it’s the best one yet. This fall, you can also catch her returning to her theater roots in the play Table 17 at the Geffen Playhouse in LA.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

SEE ALSO

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jasmine Crockett's Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-CARNEY

Donald Trump Claims That Black Women Wearing MAGA Hats Are Begging For Military To Invade Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Local DFW News

10 Dead In Separate Dallas-Fort Worth Shootings And Attacks

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Local

Tony Evans Officially Restored To Ministry

iOne Local Sales| 4Batz | 2025-09-18
Contests

Register to Win Tickets to 4BATZ

iOne Local | Doja Cat | 2025-10-02
Contests

Register To Win Tickets To Doja Cat Ma Vie Tour

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close