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The Black Man Mental Health Play Comes to Mesquite

The Black Man: A Mental Health Journey hits Mesquite April 11. A powerful play on healing, trauma, and truth. Get tickets now.

Published on March 27, 2026
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If you’re looking for something real, emotional, and impactful to experience this spring, this is it.

THE BLACK MAN
Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / other

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, he powerful stage production The Black Man: A Mental Health Journey will take over the Ignite Campus Theater for a special one-day showing you don’t want to miss.

ANDRE PITRE
Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS

Created by Andre Pitre and Charnele Brown, this stage play dives deep into the emotional realities of Black me, from trauma and relationships to healing and self-discovery.

CHARNELE BROWN
Source: TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS / TRI-WEN PRODUCTIONS

The story unfolds through seven men in a therapy setting, each bringing raw, honest experiences to the stage. It’s powerful. It’s uncomfortable at times. And most importantly—it’s necessary.

This isn’t just a play, it’s a conversation starter.

  • Real Stories, Real Emotions: A raw look at mental health challenges Black men face daily
  • Breaking the Stigma: Encouraging open dialogue in the Black community
  • Safe Space Energy: A judgment-free zone for truth, vulnerability, and healing
  • Interactive Moments: Select showings include a Q&A so you can be part of the conversation

Developed by TriWen Productions, this production is part of a growing movement focused on mental wellness, healing, and self-acceptance.

The Black Man: A Mental Health Journey is a groundbreaking theatrical experience centered on the voices and healing journeys of Black men. Through storytelling, vulnerability, and community dialogue, the production aims to normalize mental health conversations and inspire real change.

For more information, visit MediaRoom360.com.

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