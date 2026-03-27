Tank vs. Tyrese: Vocals, Shade, A Time Was Had!

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

If you missed last night, just know… R&B was outside and a little messy—in the best way possible.

The Verzuz showdown between Tank and Tyrese went down March 26, and what was supposed to be a smooth “for the ladies” night quickly turned into Tyrese vs. Everybody. Streaming live on Apple Music and Instagram, the energy felt like a mix of a concert, comedy roast, and group chat chaos all in one.

Let’s get into the standout moments:

1. Tank said “call everybody” and meant it

Tank did NOT come to play. He brought out what felt like half the industry—Jamie Foxx popped up for “Do What It Do,” Trey Songz slid through, and even J. Valentine and Candice Boyd added to the moment. It honestly started feeling less like a battle and more like Tank’s all-star showcase.

Love Uncategorized? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

2. Tyrese held his own—with a little help

Tyrese wasn’t completely solo though. Chingy came through with “Pullin’ Me Back,” and LeToya Luckett made an appearance. Still, the internet couldn’t stop joking that it felt like uneven teams.

3. The turtleneck freestyle took me OUT

Tank clowning Tyrese with a full freestyle about his turtleneck? Yeah… that’s when the night officially went left. It was petty, it was unnecessary, and it was hilarious.

4. Fast & Furious jokes were flying

Tyrese couldn’t escape the Fast & Furious jokes. The playful shots kept coming, and honestly, it added to the entertainment. This wasn’t just vocals—it was personality vs. personality.

5. The vocals were actually VOCALING

Mess aside, both of them showed why they’re legends. The runs, the control, the nostalgia—it was a reminder that real R&B is still very much alive.

6. Ray J added post-game drama

And just when it was over, Ray J hopped online calling Tyrese’s performance “trash” and basically handing Tank the win… and the internet RAN with that.

Overall, the night delivered exactly what Verzuz does best—music, memories, and a little chaos.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack