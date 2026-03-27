DJ BIG BINK, DJ KAYOTIK, HOST THE DAY 26 EXPERIENCE

Me and Dj Kayotik Hosted the Day 26 EXPERIENCE AT SAMBUCCAS this week. I was reminded of how important DAY 26 is to R N B culutre. The genre is making an underground comeback and the DAY ONE fans were all in the building, Singing each song word for word, even deep album cutz that I surely didnt know. Then they took time to answer questions from their fans and even take questions from the audience. Even though there was no Hip Hop played, the energy was very high and people were entertained! If you wasn’t there here is a piece of what you missed.

Day 26 remains one of the most compelling R&B groups to emerge from the 2000s, known for their powerful vocals, undeniable chemistry, and a journey that fans have followed from day one. The group was formed on Making the Band 4 under Sean “Diddy” Combs, and their name, Day 26, marks August 26, 2007—the exact day they were officially selected.

Their self-titled debut album, Day26 (2008), debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, solidifying their place in R&B history. As one of the last successful boy bands formed under Bad Boy Records, they stood out for their rich harmonies and emotional depth, earning praise from both fans and critics.

In recent years, members have opened up about the struggles behind the success. Despite topping charts, they faced financial hardships and revealed they did not own their publishing, shedding light on the realities of the music industry.

LAST NIGHT they brought back memories and moments through R N B and reminded people of what a Legacy Boy Band sounds like!