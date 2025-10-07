Jerry Flips The Bird Fined $250K By NFL

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to controversy. After a questionable trade this off-season Jerry lives in the news, but this time he’s gotta pay! The NFL just hit Jerry Jones with a quarter-million-dollar fine, and yeah—Big Jerry got caught slippin’.

Cameras at MetLife Stadium zoomed in on the Dallas Cowboys owner throwin’ up what looked like the middle finger during the Cowboys’ 37–22 beatdown of the New York Jets.

Now Jerry say it was all a misunderstanding—he claims he was givin’ fans a thumbs-up, not a big “f-you.” But that camera don’t lie, and the league ain’t buyin’ it.

“That was unfortunate,” Jerry told his Dallas radio crew. “There were Cowboys fans right below me, and I was tryin’ to show ‘em some love.” TRENDING: Jerry Jones Sexual Assault Trial Set for 2026

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the fine, sayin’ the move violated the league’s “personal conduct” policy. Translation: keep ya hands where we can see ‘em, even if you own the team.

This ain’t Jerry’s first rodeo when it comes to headlines off the field—but $250K to a billionaire like him? That’s pocket change.. Still, it’s another wild chapter in a Cowboys season that already got folks talkin’ more than a barbershop on a Saturday morning.

Fans online been clownin’, sayin’ Jerry caught a personal foul from the luxury suite. One even tweeted, “Jerry Jones out here throwin’ flags of his own!”

The ‘Boys head back home to AT&T Stadium next week, looking to keep the W’s comin’—and hopefully keep Jerry’s fingers in check writing the checks.