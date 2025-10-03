Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

In 2020, a woman identified as Jane Doe claimed that the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, sexually assaulted her in a suite at AT&T Stadium in September of 2018 during the Cowboys vs the Giants football game. She says Jerry Jones kissed and groped her without her consent. Jane Doe says there were several witnesses in the suite when this incident happened. However, Jerry’s legal team denies these allegations and calls the case ‘frivolous.’

TRENDING: Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Jerry Jones submitted a summary judgment request but was denied this past. Prior to Jerry’s Thursday denial, A judge initially dismissed this case due to the Jane Doe victim, failing to provide the court with more evidence and information regarding the incident. This lawsuit has been stalled and reopened several times since the initial filing. In 2023, the lawsuit was reviewed on appeal, and the Texas Supreme Court allowed it to move forward with a trial.

Jerry’s case is set for a jury trial on July 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m., which could still be settled outside of court between the two parties or delayed for various reasons. Different requests and judgments could still change or prevent the hearing from happening in July of 2026.

TRENDING: Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama

TRENDING: Jerry Jones Says Experimental Drug Therapy Saved His Life

Jerry Jones Sexual Assault Trial Set for 2026 was originally published on majic945.com