Jerry Jones Says Experimental Drug Therapy Saved His Life
Owner of the NFL team, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, revealed that he was not only diagnosed but also overcame stage 4 cancer thanks to an experimental drug, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.
82-year-old Jerry Jones began treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after being diagnosed in June 2010 and fought stage 4 melanoma cancer for a decade.
Over the years, he underwent multiple surgeries, two on his lungs and two on his lymph nodes.
In the Dallas Cowboys docuseries on Netflix, he briefly mentions his health battles along with the experimental treatments he underwent. Specifically, treatments like PD-1, which he says saved his life and reportedly reduced his tumors to zero.
PD-1 stands for Programmed Cell Death Protein 1. It’s a type of immunotherapy, a class of treatments designed to empower your immune system, particularly T cells, to recognize and destroy cancer cells by blocking PD-1 pathways that tumors use to hide from immune detection.
Jones is a high-profile case demonstrating the life-changing impact of immunotherapies like PD-1 in treating melanoma, which was previously considered nearly untreatable. His public disclosure, sparked by a subtle comment in the Netflix docuseries America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, may inspire others to seek early screening, especially given how promising PD-1 has become
