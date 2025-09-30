Second Victim Dies In Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility

Source: Clark Pleasant Police Department / Clark Pleasant Police Department

32-year-old Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, the second victim of the fatal shooting at the Dallas ICE facility. Miguel passed away 6 days after the initial attack due to his injuries and being on life support. His death was announced on Tuesday, September 30th, by the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Miguel was a family man; he had a wife, four young kids with a fifth one on the way, and he was in the final stages of fixing his immigration status. This tragedy has left Miguel’s family in a tough spot financially, as he was their sole provider; his family is now raising money for hospital expenses and support. His wife expressed how excited Miguel was to welcome their 5th baby; she also described him as a man with so much to live for. The FBI is investigating this shooting as a targeted act of violence.

Fox 4 spoke with Stephany Gauffeny, Miguel’s wife, on Saturday, who was, of course, devastated after receiving the news of her husband being shot. Stephany says that she was expecting a call from her husband, but wasn’t expecting the one she received. The call she received said ‘Your husband is in the hospital and he’s alive. That’s all we know. Go to the hospital.’

Miguel is the second person to lose his life from this shooting; the first victim to pass away from this shooting was 37-year-old Norlan Guzmán-Fuentes, who died shortly after the attack.

Miguel’s wife, Stephany, pleaded for justice and better protection for detainees being held. She says, “For this not to happen again. These types of attacks… and for this to be prevented. For detainees to have more protection if they’re under their custody, I just want people to know. To put a face to a name. You hear about ‘Oh victim,’ but he was more than just a victim. He was a real person. He is a real person,” Gauffeny said, adding, “A human being. Just because he was a detainee doesn’t mean he was a criminal.”

According to the information provided to Fox 4 News by Homeland Security, Miguel had a criminal history of giving police false information, evading arrest, driving intoxicated, and fleeing the police. Regardless of what his past may have been, no one deserves to die in a targeted act of violence.