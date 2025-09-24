BREAKING NEWS : Fatal Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility

Wednesday morning, Dallas police responded to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office shortly before 7 a.m.



According to news sources, two ICE detainees were killed, one person was injured, and one shooter is dead. More information is not available at the moment.



At a Dallas ICE facility located at 8101 North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, off Interstate 35E.The shooter was utilizing a sniper that appeared to be in an elevated position, firing from a couple of hundred yards away. Police have identified one shooter who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sources confirmed the shooter was found dead on the roof near the immigration attorney’s office.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras show the massive police presence at the scene, showing dozens of police and emergency vehicles along the I-35E access road. Parts of I-35E were shut down in both directions while police were responding to the scene. Kristi Noem, who is the U.S Secretary of Homeland Security, confirmed that a shooting took place at a Dallas ICE facility. Kristi says, “Details are still emerging, but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem said. “The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While we don’t know the motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.”



FBI Director Kash Patel released images of recovered unused bullet casings with writing on a few of them, a similar concept to the Charlie Kirk shooter, where there were things written on the bullets. In this case, ” ANTI ICE” was engraved on the bullet.



FBI special agent Joe Rothrock found the bullets with writing saying “bullets found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

Neither the target nor the motive has yet been made clear. However, with deportation efforts being at what some would say an all-time high, Homeland Security officials say that their officers and agencies have been facing increased threats and violence.

This story is still developing.

This is not the first time an ICE facility has been under attack. In July 2025, two Texas facilities were targeted, leaving one police officer shot in Alvarado, and in the second instance, a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.

RELATED: MAGA Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Utah Shooting

BREAKING NEWS : Fatal Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility was originally published on majic945.com