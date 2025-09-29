Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Houston City Council Member Letitia Plummer is organizing a Community Meeting & Listening Session this week to address public safety concerns along Buffalo Bayou. The session is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church, located at 3015 N. MacGregor Way. Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and hear directly from city officials about ongoing safety efforts.

The meeting comes in response to a series of alarming discoveries. So far in 2025, 14 bodies have been recovered from Houston bayous, including five found in Buffalo Bayou within a single week. Another body was discovered just last Friday, heightening concern among local residents and fueling speculation online.

City officials have dismissed social media rumors that a serial killer may be involved. During a recent press conference, authorities emphasized that there is no evidence of such a threat in Houston. They also noted that the number of recoveries is not without precedent; in 2024, 24 bodies were recovered from local bayous.

Council Member Plummer said the meeting is intended to increase transparency and provide residents with a platform to voice their concerns. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear updates from city agencies and learn how local authorities are working to maintain safety along Buffalo Bayou.

Plummer’s office stressed that the goal of the session is to reassure the community while law enforcement continues its work. With heightened public attention on the bayou, officials hope the meeting will strengthen communication between residents and city leadership and provide clarity amid recent troubling developments.

