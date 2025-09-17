Listen Live
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Authorities urge those who use trails to remain aware of their surroundings

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape
Source: General / Radio One

A body was recovered Tuesday from White Oak Bayou near Taylor Street, marking the third discovery in a Houston waterway this week. The recent string of incidents has raised concerns among residents and city officials, as questions grow about safety and oversight along the bayous.

So far in 2025, at least 12 bodies have been found in local bayous, with causes ranging from accidental drownings and criminal activity to weather-related incidents like flooding. Each case is being investigated individually, but the frequency of these discoveries has drawn increased public attention.

Officials acknowledge the challenges of patrolling Houston’s vast and winding bayou system, which spans hundreds of miles. They are urging residents to remain vigilant near waterways and to report any suspicious activity immediately to authorities.

SEE ALSO

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Night Police Sirens
Local

Dallas Man Charged with Prostitution of a Minor

Celebrity

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Law Enforcement From Wearing Masks

News

Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed

15 Items
Celebrity

15 Most Streamed Beyoncé Songs

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close