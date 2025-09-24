Meet Los Primos, Empowering Latino Youth in Dallas

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

In the heart of Dallas, a grassroots movement is shaping the future of the Latino community. Los Primos, founded in 2018, is more than just an organization; it’s a family, a network of mentors, educators, and dreamers dedicated to empowering the youth.

Kirby Lozano interviews Alicia and Juan from Los Primos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the next generation. Alicia, a former educator from Dallas, founded Primos in 2018 to provide mentorship and guidance to young students. Juan, originally from Little Rock, Arkansas, and now an educator in Dallas, emphasizes the importance of exposure and exploration for young people. Both highlight the challenges of fundraising in the nonprofit sector and the need for community support. They stress the importance of listening to teenagers and the resilience of their community.

Alicia, a Dallas native with roots in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, embodies the spirit of first-generation hustle. Her journey from Pleasant Grove to a 13-year teaching career, and eventually to founding Los Primos, is a testament to the power of community and the importance of guidance. “I sometimes wonder what I would have done differently had I had someone motivating or guiding me as a teenager,” Alicia says. Her experience as an educator revealed a need. Young people are searching for direction, inspiration, and someone who understands their unique challenges.

Juan, originally from Southwest Little Rock, Arkansas, shares a similar story of resilience and aspiration. As the first in his family to attend college, he understands the transformative power of opportunity and representation.

Juan is now an educator in Pleasant Grove and a board member of Los Primos. Juan is committed to being the mentor he once needed. “We have an abundance of stories in our communities that continue to be written,” he says, emphasizing the importance of sharing and celebrating Latino histories.

The journey hasn’t been without challenges. Transitioning from education to the nonprofit world, Alicia describes the learning curve of building an organization from scratch. The fundraising, strategic planning, and, most importantly, surrounding herself with a team as passionate as she is. “We’re a small organization, but we’re mighty. We stretch every dollar and put it right back into the kids,” she says.

At the core of Los Primos is a belief in the power of listening and exposure. Both Alicia and Juan stress the importance of giving teenagers a voice, understanding their dreams and concerns, and exposing them to diverse educational and career opportunities.

For those looking to connect or support, Los Primos can be found on Instagram at @LosPrimosDallas, on their website losprimosdallas.org, or via email at info @losprimosdallas.org.

In the words of Alicia and Juan, the movement is just beginning—and the future is bright for the cousins of tomorrow.

Check out their upcoming events for more ways to support:

Primos Career Fair – Oct 11

Run the Grove – April 18

See flyers below:

