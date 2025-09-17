Source: Graphic via Canva / Radio One

The curtain is closing on one of Houston’s healthier drive-thru alternatives to fast food, as all Salad and Go locations in Houston are set to close their doors on Friday, Sept. 19, according to the Houston Chronicle. The chain will also be closing several more locations across Texas.

Salad and Go employees spoke anonymously to the Chronicle, but accounts differed on whether all stores were shuttering, or if some locations would remain open. Some reportedly claimed a few locations in the Dallas area would remain open.

Another report states that Salad and Go will be closing 41 locations, which includes all locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, while some locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Oklahoma would also close, according to QSR Magazine. For Houston, this includes all locations within the 610 Loop and the surrounding suburbs.

Salad and Go minority owner and CEO Mike Tattersfield spoke with QSR Magazine, explained how the restaurant chain’s contraction will better serve the brand moving forward, with a focus on their Dallas and Oklahoma markets:

“Concentrating our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more in improving quality, driving innovation, and building community,” Tattersfield said in a statement.

Tattersfield took over as CEO of Salad and Go in April, after former CEO Charlie Morrison left to become the CEO of Jersey Mike’s.

The first Salad and Go opened its doors in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2013. From there, the company set its roots down in Coppell, Texas, where its headquarters were moved to. In 2022, the company began rapidly expanding the business to around 140 locations throughout Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Oklahoma. Unfortunately for the chain, like many other fast food and fast-casual restaurants in recent years, rising costs have hampered operations.

Drive-Thru Chain Salad and Go to Close All Houston Locations was originally published on 93qcountry.com