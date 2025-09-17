OMG Girlz Talk Sisterhood, Growth, Music & More With Jazzi Black

In a recent interview with Jazzi Black, the OMG Girlz—Zonnique “Star” Pullins, Bahja “Beauty” Rodriguez, and Breaunna “Baby Doll” Womack—opened up about their evolution as artists and women.

The trio reflected on what it was like to grow up in the spotlight. While early fame brought opportunities, it also came with intense pressure and challenges. They admitted that the image they once portrayed as teenagers doesn’t necessarily reflect who they are today. Their current journey is about reclaiming ownership over their artistry, sound, and personal identities.

During the interview, sisterhood was a recurring theme. The group described their bond as the anchor that helped them navigate the highs and lows of life as well as fame.

The interview also highlighted how the OMG Girlz are now more intentional in shaping their image. They’re determined to create music and visuals that reflect who they are today, not just what people want them to be. This marks a new era for the group, focused on authenticity and growth.