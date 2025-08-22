Every year, the State Fair of Texas challenges chefs to dream bigger, fry bolder, and push the limits of fair food—and 2025 did not disappoint. The annual Big Tex Choice Awards have crowned this year’s wildest culinary creations, and the winners are a mouthwatering mix of savory, sweet, and downright outrageous. These dishes were selected from dozens of creative entries as part of the fair’s beloved food competition, where originality, presentation, and of course, taste reign supreme.

The 2025 winners will be featured throughout the fairgrounds this fall—so bring your appetite and your stretchy pants. This year’s fair food isn’t just next-level. It’s legendary.

Best Taste – Savory: Crab & Mozzarella Arancini by Stefan T. Nedwetzky

Our Crab & Mozzarella Arancini are handcrafted with an irresistible blend of premium Maryland Blue Crab meat, white rice, mozzarella cheese, spring onion, red bell pepper, lemon, and black pepper. Each rice ball is delicately seasoned with aromatic herbs including garlic, coriander, and basil. They are dipped in a crunchy breadcrumb coating, then deep fried to a golden, crispy finish. Handmade in small batches to ensure the highest quality! Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce. Pairs well with Karbach’s Hopadillo IPA!

Best Taste – Sweet: Chill & Thrill Delight by Tony & Terry Bednar

Chill & Thrill Delight is a vibrant, refreshing twist on Colombia’s famous Salpicon de Frutas that is perfect for a warm day at the State Fair. A Texas-sized cup is packed with juicy, diced mango, pineapple, watermelon, grapes, cantaloupe, and strawberries, all soaked in fresh watermelon juice with a splash of lime. It’s topped with a handcrafted shaved mango sorbet that slowly melts into the mix for a sweet, tangy fusion. Whether you’re cooling off or chasing bold flavors, this fruity treat is sure to thrill! Pairs well with Karbach’s Hopadillo Juicy IPA!

Best Taste – Sipper: Cookie Chaos Milkshake by Brad Weiss

This shake is what cookie dreams are made of! A rich, creamy, cookie butter milkshake loaded with snickerdoodle chunks, Golden Oreo® Cookies, and classic Oreo® Cookies for the ultimate cookie explosion. We top it with a fluffy swirl of whipped cream, a scoop of edible cookie butter cookie dough, a perfectly perched Biscoff® cookie, and a cookie butter drizzle that ties it all together. Finished with a rim coated in crushed Biscoff ® cookie pieces for that extra crunch in every sip, the Cookie Chaos Milkshake is sweet, spiced, and unapologetically over the top.

Most Creative: Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders by Kendall Williams

Who knew a deviled egg could become the juiciest, most flavor-packed burger slider ever? We did! The Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders start with a Cajun-seasoned Wagyu patty, topped with aged cheddar and crispy applewood bacon. The twist? Instead of a bun, it’s sandwiched between two deep fried, panko-crusted deviled egg halves—crispy outside, creamy and tangy inside. Served with a house-made ketchup-inspired sauce, it’s a bold, one-of-a-kind bite you have to try at this year’s Fair! Pairs well with Karbach’s Hopadillo IPA!

Check out the other finalists at the 2025 Bix Tex Choice Awards and get ready to put your boots on the ground at the State Fair of Texas opening day September 26!

