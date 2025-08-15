Long Live Club Godzilla

Source: Celebration of Life / Beatking

Justin “BeatKing” Riley, known as Houston’s “Club Godzilla,” was a force in Southern hip-hop and the party scene. His beats and unapologetically raw lyrics, reshaped Houston nightlife and left a lasting imprint on the global club sound.

BeatKing was born in 1984 and began his musical journey in 2005. By 2010, his album Kings of the Club—featuring tracks like “Crush” and “Hammer”—introduced his bold, club style music to a wider audience.

His sound quickly became harmonious with Houston’s nightlife. Anthems like “THICK” and “Then Leave” not only dominated local clubs but also got national attention. “Then Leave,” in particular, went viral on TikTok, cementing his reputation as a true hitmaker.

Over the years, BeatKing collaborated with some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and Bun B. Beyond music, his signature slogan T-shirts and larger-than-life persona added to his cultural influence. His reach stretched far beyond Houston, shaping the Southern rap and club scenes in undeniable ways.

On August 15, 2024, BeatKing tragically passed away at 39 from a pulmonary embolism. His manager at the time described him as “the best part of the club for over a decade,” which could not be more true.

BeatKing wasn’t just Club Godzilla. He ruled the college party scene too. Without him, the party simply wouldn’t have been the same. A legend forever etched in music and nightlife history.

