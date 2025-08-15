Listen Live
Entertainment

Long Live Club Godzilla

Justin “BeatKing” Riley, known as Houston’s “Club Godzilla,” was a force in Southern hip-hop and the party scene.

Published on August 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beatking
Source: Celebration of Life / Beatking

Justin “BeatKing” Riley, known as Houston’s “Club Godzilla,” was a force in Southern hip-hop and the party scene. His beats and unapologetically raw lyrics, reshaped Houston nightlife and left a lasting imprint on the global club sound.

 BeatKing was born in 1984 and began his musical journey in 2005. By 2010, his album Kings of the Club—featuring tracks like “Crush” and “Hammer”—introduced his bold, club style music to a wider audience.

His sound quickly became harmonious with Houston’s nightlife. Anthems like “THICK” and “Then Leave” not only dominated local clubs but also got national attention. “Then Leave,” in particular, went viral on TikTok, cementing his reputation as a true hitmaker.

Over the years, BeatKing collaborated with some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including 2 Chainz, Juicy J, and Bun B. Beyond music, his signature slogan T-shirts and larger-than-life persona added to his cultural influence. His reach stretched far beyond Houston, shaping the Southern rap and club scenes in undeniable ways.

On August 15, 2024, BeatKing tragically passed away at 39 from a pulmonary embolism. His manager at the time described him as “the best part of the club for over a decade,” which could not be more true.

BeatKing wasn’t just Club Godzilla. He ruled the college party scene too. Without him, the party simply wouldn’t have been the same. A legend forever etched in music and nightlife history.

TRENDING: Club Godzilla Forever: 15 BeatKing Anthems We’ll Never Forget

TRENDING: Legendary Texas Rapper BeatKing Reportedly Dead at 39

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close