Club Godzilla Forever: 15 BeatKing Anthems We’ll Never Forget

When you think about nights that turned into mornings and crowds that never lost their energy, BeatKing’s name is right there. The self-proclaimed “Club God”, aka Club Godzilla, turned bass-heavy beats and wild lyrics into pure adrenaline, making every party feel unforgettable.

His music wasn’t just songs; they were anthems that had the function on lock.

Remembering BeatKing means remembering the moments he created, when the DJ played one of his songs, the entire crowd moved as one.

Here are 15 of our favorite national club anthems brought to us by the one and only late BeatKing.

1. Then Leave 2. Thick 3. Scared 4. Outside 5. SDAB 6. Throw Dat Ahh 7. Hammer 8. Smile 9. Crush 10. Club Godzilla 11. Beat King feat. Yung Nation-Lil T Jones 12. Scream 13. Let Me Find Out 14. Stand Behind Her 15. U Ain’t Bout That Life