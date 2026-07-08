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Black Artist Making a Difference In Their Communities

These Black artist are doing more than making music. Learn about the foundations, charities, and organizations created to give back to their communities.

Published on July 8, 2026
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  • Hip-hop stars create charitable foundations to fund scholarships, mentorship, and career development for underserved youth.
  • Foundations address issues like homelessness, gun violence, disaster relief, and women's empowerment in local communities.
  • Artists leverage their platforms to catalyze resources and open doors of opportunity for marginalized populations.
Three celebrity portraits: a man with dreadlocks wearing a suit, a woman with curly hair in a revealing dress, and an older man wearing sunglasses and a chain necklace.
Source:

JAY-Z

The Shawn Carter Foundation

The Shawn Carter Foundation helps with College scholarships, financial assistance, study abroad opportunities, career development for underserved students. Opening the doors of education, travel, enlightenment, and experiences to those that may never have thought it possible.

Chance the Rapper

SocialWorks

ChanceTheRappers Organization SocialWorks supports Chicago Public Schools, arts education, mental health resources, youth programs, and homelessness initiatives. To inspire creativity. To build dreams. To let you, be you!

J. Cole

The Dreamville Foundation

The Dreamville Foundation supports back-to-school drives, holiday giveaways, youth leadership, career readiness, and disaster relief in North Carolina.

Megan Thee Stallion

Pete & Thomas Foundation

The Pete & Thomas Foundation seeks to catalyze resources for women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities. Providing support for women, children, seniors, education, housing, health, and underserved communities. 

Quavo

The Rocket Foundation

The Rocket Foundation was established to support and uplift programs which are saving lives through community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Travis Scott

Cactus Jack Foundation

Cactus Jack Foundation’s mission is to empower & enrich the lives of youth through education & creative resources to ensure long term success 

Nas

The Paid in Full Foundation

The Paid in Full Foundation helps with financial assistance, healthcare, and support for hip-hop artists and pioneers.

Big Sean

Sean Anderson Foundation

The Sean Anderson Foundation supports youth education, arts, health, technology, and leadership development in Detroit.

Ludacris

The Ludacris Foundation

The Ludacris Foundation supports youth leadership, education, healthy lifestyles, scholarships, and mentoring.

MC Lyte

TRENDING: MC Lyte On Being The Voice of The BET Awards, Mentoring, Music & More

Hip Hop Sisters Foundation

The Hip Hop Sisters Foundation supports college scholarships, educational mentorship, career development, and women’s empowerment. 

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL)

Snoop Youth Football League is a free youth football, mentoring, academic support, and leadership development.

Common

Common Ground Foundation

The Common Ground Foundation supports mentorship, leadership training, college preparation, and violence prevention for youth.

Trae tha Truth

https://www.instagram.com/p/DaHFrbClxzP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Relief Gang

Relief Gang aids with disaster relief, food drives, toy drives, emergency aid, school supplies, and housing assistance.

Young Dolph

IdaMae Family Foundation

The IdaMae Family Foundation aids in literacy programs, college prep, clothing drives, and community outreach in Memphis.

Lil Baby

The Jones Project

The Jones Project offers back-to-school events, mentorship, scholarships, and youth development in Atlanta.

Master P

Team Hope Foundation

Team Hope Foundation offers financial literacy, entrepreneurship, youth mentoring, scholarships, and disaster relief.

Akon

Akon Lighting Africa

Akon Lighting Africa brings electricity, solar power, job training, and infrastructure to communities across Africa.

21 Savage

Bank Account Campaign

The Bank Account Campaign offers inancial literacy education for teens, money management workshops, and scholarships.

Big Boi

Big Kidz Foundation

The Big Kidz Foundation supports the commuinty with scholarships, mentoring, and educational opportunities for underserved youth.

Beyoncé

BeyGOOD

BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity, entrepreneurship grants, disaster relief, and educational scholarships, including support for Black-owned small businesses and students.

Rihanna

Clara Lionel Foundation

Named after her grandparents, the foundation funds global climate solutions, emergency preparedness, healthcare access, and women’s entrepreneurship. It strongly focuses on marginalized communities in the Caribbean and the United States South.

Nipsey Hussle

Neighborhood Nip Foundation

Nipsey Hussle’s family established the Neighborhood Nip Foundation in 2019 to honor the late rapper’s legacy. The foundation focuses on community-building initiatives and providing creative opportunities for youth in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Black Artist Making a Difference In Their Communities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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