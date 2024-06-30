Lebron James 3rd Son Breaks His Silence In Regards Of Playing With Dad

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headlines are still sparking interest about the latest and only father son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. The third generation of Lebron

James‘s basketball career has spoken up from a honest and modest tone. Bronny‘s energy towards playing with dad is a slight different response

than from Bryce. Press play to hear a live unfiltered answer as to him wanting to play in the NBA soon with both his brother and dad.

Tune Into Ya Pilot P-skillz Flo On The Flight Zone Saturdays from 3 to 7 pm