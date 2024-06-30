Lebron James 3rd Son Breaks His Silence In Regards Of Playing With Dad

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Headlines are still sparking interest about the latest and only father son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. The third generation of Lebron
James‘s basketball career has spoken up from a honest and modest tone. Bronny‘s energy towards playing with dad is a slight different response
than from Bryce. Press play to hear a live unfiltered answer as to him wanting to play in the NBA soon with both his brother and dad.
