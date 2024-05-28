Listen Live
Severe Thunderstorms Cause Power Outages And School Cancellations Across North Texas

Published on May 28, 2024

Live Radar courtesy of WFAA

According to WFAA North Texas is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The thunderstorms began early Tuesday morning approximately at 5:00am setting off tornado sirens. Damaging winds and widespread power outages have spread throughout DFW and will likely last until 11:00 am. Very heavy rains are expected to continue throughout today which will cause flooding. Several schools have announced class cancellations.

Here is what we know:

Classes have been postponed by Garland ISD. Until the weather is safe, students who were picked up by the busses will be taken to the nearest campus, according to officials.

Irving Independent School District has said that classes will proceed as scheduled despite a 45-minute bus delay.

Two hours has been added to the delay of classes at Carrollton-Farmers branch ISD and Desoto ISD.

There will be no classes at the University of Texas in Dallas until noon.

The Plano campus of Collin College was closed. Start your day at 10 a.m. on other campuses.

 

 

