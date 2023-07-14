97.9 The Beat Featured Artist: Slow Boogie Universaal – 2 Stepn (Explicit)

Follow 97.9 The Beat On Twitter: @979thebeat
Name: Slow Boogie Universaal
Hometown: Abilene, Texas & Arlington, Texas
Social Media: Follow the artist on Instagram @boogieslow
Booking Email: solutions@sacredinnerg.com
Title of Song: 2 Stepn feat. Obvious
Stream Music On:
More Music By Slow Boogie Universaal
