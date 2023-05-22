Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everythring Plot Twist Revealed

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Leave it up to the legendary talk show icon Jerry Springer, to have “Time Today “. Moneybagg Yo type energy in the flesh while

Jerry has a zoom call with all his children. We learn so much after pressing play. His wife threatened to expose his side family and relationship

with a Black woman. However Jerry Springer makes it clear that he was in love and only could love from a distance. Watch the expressions from

face by face on the revealing of Jerry’s Will. Jerry thought his wife Joan “Said Sumthin” that would hinder his gratitude that he had for his biracial

children. Rumors on the internet is that this was all a resurfaced “skit” or an Act of Artificial Intelligence . However the above video looks 100 % real

to P-skillz, what are your thoughts

Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat