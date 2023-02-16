Get Ready For The 2023 All-Star Game

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

It’s that time of year again when basketball fans prepare for the The 2023 NBA All-Star Game! The festivities will begin tomorrow, Friday February 17th with the Celebrity All-Star Game and run through the weekend leading up to the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19th at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will be extra special this year as the NBA celebrates the 30th anniversary of the very first All-Star Game that was held in Salt Lake City in 1993! The game will be hosted by the Utah Jazz with LeBron James as captain of the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo as captain of the East Team.

Leading up to the game includes the three days of non-stop action! This includes the All Star Experience where guests can immerse themselves inside the culture of the NBA, a Celebrity Basketball Game, Slam Dunk Contests, Concerts, and more! Check out the calendar of events below!

Friday, Feb. 17

7 p.m. ET: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

What’s more fun than seeing your favorite celebrities rap or act? Imagine seeing them show off their signature moves on the court! This year Ryan Smith and Dwayne Wade will coach some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Janelle Monae and Guillermo Rodriguez from Jimmy Kimmel!

9 p.m. ET: Jordan Rising Stars (TNT)

The Jordan Rising Stars three-game mini-tournament gives a glimpse of the league’s youngest talent, with seven of the top 10 overall draft picks from the past two years taking the floor. The game showcases 4 star-studded teams coached by NBA legends Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Jason Terry. Utah singing group The Bonner Family will perform the U.S. national anthem before the event.

Saturday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

4 p.m. ET: NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

We love an HBCU Takeover! Don’t miss Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams go head to head at the NBA HBCU Classic. NBA legend and Southern University alum Bob Love and Grambling State alum Willis Reed have been named honorary captains of the 2023 NBA HBCU Classic and will represent their alma maters leading up to the game! Utah singing group The Bonner Family will perform the U.S. national anthem and the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice,” at the NBA HBCU Classic!

8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Welcoming fans to State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: “Creed III” director, producer and star Michael B. Jordan and Emmy- and Critics Choice Award-nominated actor and producer Jonathan Majors.

Kia Skills Challenge: The Skills Challenge is always a treat, with NBA stars displaying passing, shooting and dribbling as they work their way through an obstacle course.

Starry 3-Point Contest: Who is the best shooter in the league?

AT&T Slam Dunk: The league’s highest flyers will come together to put on an aerial show.

Sunday, Feb. 19

3 p.m. ET | NBA G League Next Up Game (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. ET: All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand (TNT)

Pregame Performance:

Prior to tip-off, Grapevine, TX’s Post Malone will perform his biggest hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft. Next on stage is Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel who will welcome fans and get the event started.

National Anthems:

Payson, Utah, native and GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the U.S. national anthem and JUNO Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem on Sunday for the NBA All-Star Game.

8:30 p.m. ET: 72nd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Halftime Performance:

This years All-Star halftime performance will include Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema! This is the first time the NBA will have a halftime show with all Afro-beats artists!

Mark your calendar for the NBA All Star Game Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST on ESPN.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdyas 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack