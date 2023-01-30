DFW Winter Storm Warning

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Buckle up DFW! There’s a Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday afternoon and it looks like things are just get started. We can expect temperatures to drop to the high 20’s at night and only warming up to the low 30’s during the day. WFAA Meteorologists say we can expect “rounds of freezing rain and possibly some sleet as well with accumulations of ice ranging from .10 inches to .50 inches across the area.”

School districts and colleges across the DFW like SMU, TCU, Burleson ISD, Cedar Hill ISD, Prosper ISD, and more, have announced they will be closed until weather conditions are safe.

DFW Airport announced Monday evening that 238 flights had been cancelled. An additional 438 flights had been delayed according to FlightAwareDallas.

Their friendly competitor, Dallas Love Field Airport, announced 67 flights out of Dallas had been cancelled while about 30 flights coming into the city had also been stopped.

KEEP TRACK OF THE WINTER STORM

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack