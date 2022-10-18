Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter To File $250 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Kanye West

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kanye West‘s claims on how George Floyd died may cost him millions.

According to reports, on Tuesday (October 18th) the mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a lawsuit against the award-winning rapper. Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her daughter, Gianna Floyd (who is the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate) filed the lawsuit against Ye, his business partners, and associates for “harassment, misappropriation, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.”

According to the news release lawyers have sent Kanye a cease-and-desist letter for his comments around Floyd’s death. Atorney Nuru Witherspoon said in the release “the interests of the child is priority. George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatized by Kanye west’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

In his interview with Drink Champs the Billionaire rapper claimed that Floyd died of fentanyl and not by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, saying “When you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

While there was a small amount of the drug Fentanyl in his system, county medical examiners concluded that it was not Floyd’s cause of death. Chauvin was found guilty of three counts: unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22+1⁄2 years in prison.

Kanye’s interview with the famed podcast, Drink Champs with rapper Nore and DJ EFN recieved over a million views on YouTube before being removed from the platform, however, clips can be found all over social media. West was in the news yesterday (October 17th) when it was announced that he purchased the conservative social media platform “Parler.” On the purchase, ye said “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

