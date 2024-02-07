Kanye Drops New Music Video featuring North West

There’s a new rap girl on the radar and her name is North West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s spunky 10-year-old daughter is entering the hip-hop game in style-just like her dad. This morning, fans woke up to the latest music video from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint album ‘Vultures’. The song titled, ‘TALKING/ONCE AGAIN’, starts with North saying “I love it here!”, as she spits her freestyle confidently for the first minute of the track. Kanye, who hasn’t had the best relationship with the media, shared a small clip on Instagram without a caption gaining 1 million views in just two hours! The single is also North’s debut song.

Don’t get it twisted! This isn’t Miss Westie’s first time on the big stage. Her debut performance happened at dad’s Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show in Paris at only 6-years-old!

Originally, the joint album was supposed to be released in December, but Kanye reportedly ran into clearance issues after sampling Backstreet Boys ‘Everybody’ for one of the songs. West also had a song with Nicki Minaj from 2018 that wasn’t cleared, and she mentioned in an IG Live, “That train has left the station.” Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint album ‘Vultures’ is expected to release Friday, February 9, 2026.

