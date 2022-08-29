Lil Wayne’s Daughter Caught On Camera

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne’s daughter is officially living that goat life. Greatest of all time moments to cherish for a lifetime via vip. Peep Reginae and mom Toya turning up in Vegas .

Who ever knew that Usher, would have the latest popular go to residency in Las Vegas. Press play and see what the drinks can do if you really can relate to classic songs and

awesome vibes with taste of Atl energy. Based off the vocals, eyes and dance bopping the alcohol is the perfect blend for a great time.

