Well they say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Check out the vibes brought to you by a new generation, of legacy. Shaq’s son Shaqir is

here for a long time and a good time, based off his most recent Air Jordan dunk stunt . Press play for your own example of true legit aspiration and motivation.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)