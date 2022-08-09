Serena Williams Says Goodbye To Tennis

After 35 years of hard work, winning 23 Grand Slams, and snatching 4 Gold Medals from the Olympics, Serena Williams announced her retirement in an interview with Vogue Magazine. The news came this morning when she made a post on her Instagram featuring images from the cover shoot.

In the article she details how heavy the thought has been on her mind stating,

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist.”

After winning the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant, she would soon need an emergency C-section to give birth to her baby girl Alexis Olympia in September 2017. After her semi-healthy delivery, she developed a pulmonary embolism that kept her in bed for six weeks. During that time sports enthusiasts were quietly inquiring if that would be the end of her career, until she came back defeating Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan at the Indian Wells BP Paribas Open in California.

Fast forward to Wimbledon in 2021, Serena suffered a leg injury after she slipped on the slick grass court during the first-round matchup which allowed Aliaksandra Sasnovich to advance.

In her final paragraphs of the essay, she expresses her views on “goodbyes” and reassures that even though this chapter is ending, this part of her story will never be forgotten.

“I don’t particularly like to think about my legacy. I get asked about it a lot, and I never know exactly what to say. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you. “

