PJ Moton-Poole From Viiv Healthcare Talks About Their “With Love” Pop Up Campaign!

Community Calendar – Jazze Maxie speaks with Senior Manager Of External Affairs at Viiv Healthcare PJ Moton-Poole about their “With Love” pop up campaign in Dallas. Introducing, ‘With Love, ViiV Healthcare’, a new immersive experience that takes attendees on a journey through a series of interactive spaces inspired by ViiV Healthcare’s cultural initiatives that center communities most disproportionately impacted by HIV – all of which are a love letter to community and an invitation to create connections, define our narratives and envision a future – together. Located at 2700 Swiss, in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood until July 1, the space has intentionally been left unfinished so that it can be co-designed with attendees. In this way, it is an ongoing dialogue that all visitors are encouraged to contribute to by adding their story, their images and their aspirations.

Please check out the full interview below:

For more information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/with-love-viiv-healthcare-tickets-363365264287

