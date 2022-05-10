Mike Tyson Dodges Plane Fight Charges

They say if you poke a dog into a corner eventually, he’s going to bite you. The case was no different for legendary boxer Mike Tyson who got into an altercation after an obnoxious fan kept being a menace back in April. See the video below!

According to TMZ, “The San Mateo County District Attorney said Monday morning because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson” no charges will be filed,” and rightfully so! Still not sure who in their right mind would want to think it was a good idea to play with the K.O. master himself. Luckily, that guy only walked away with a few bumps and bruises…Lord knows it could have been a lot worse.

In lighter news, he did invite one of his competitors and boxing great Muhammad Ali’s nephew to come see his pigeons!

The Kickback Jazzi Black w/ Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack