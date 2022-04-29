Mavs Bring Home The W!

Last night the Dallas Mavericks advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2011! Check out the timeline of events leading up to the big win!

1. Mavs getting hype before the game !

2. Luka signing his autograph on the back of a Jazz T-shirt! LOL!

3. The Brunson Burner on Fire!

4. Mavs kick Utah out of the playoffs! They advance with a score of 98-96!

5. Fans react in Downtown Dallas!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack