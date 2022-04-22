Audio Inside – Tyler Patmon CEO Of Camp Exposure Talks About Organization And Upcoming Events!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie recently got a chance to sit down with Tyler Patmon the founder and CEO of Camp Exposure about their upcoming event at the AT&T Stadium on April 27th and the importance of teaching young adults financial literacy and more. He also talks about their upcoming summer camp that free for 100 young teens. To get more information on how to sign your child up please visit https://thecampexposure.com/

