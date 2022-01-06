Listen: She Represents – Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Tara Paige Founder Of The Patio Chic!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Radio-Chica interview Tara Paige the owner of The Patio Chic about her business and how she started her business due to the pandemic. Tara has always had a love for the outdoors and turned her passion into a business. She also has a big conference coming up in August 22. Please check out the interview to get all the details.

