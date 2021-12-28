Listen! She Represents – Elaine Alcorn Artistic Director For The Super American Circus!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie interviews Elaine Alcorn for She Represents! Elaine is the Artistic Director and Choreographer for the Super American Circus. Elaine talks about how she got into the business and why you should come check out the circus and more! The last day to check out the circus is on Jan 2nd so hurry and get your tickets now at www.superamericancircus.com The Super American Circus is located inside Traders Villae in Grand Prairie at 2602 Mayfield Dr. Elaine will also be featured in the Dallas Weekly.

Please check out the interview below:

Jazze also got a chance to be a guest Ring Master! Check out the video on her IG @jazzeradiochica

Listen: She Represents: Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Lesia Ramsey Owner Of Extravagant Events!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica