Listen: She Represents: Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Lesia Ramsey Owner Of Extravagant Events!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Radio-Chica recently interviewed Lesia Ramsey the owner of Extravagant Events! She talks about what makes her event planning business different from others and she also gives advice to people interested in becoming an entrepreneur. She also states that she is affordable and works with various clients, such as small or large businesses or private parties. Please reach out to her if you are looking for an event planner. Check out the interview below:

Please check out her website for more information https://www.extravagant-events.com/?fbclid=IwAR0NUal-drWW0DrZRS1_MXeYSdFCJGg8RcgplNV3Ewg7kPxBCGarxc4670Y

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: