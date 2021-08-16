She Represents - Interviews
Listen: She Represents: Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Lesia Ramsey Owner Of Extravagant Events!

Jazze the Radio Chica

Jazze Radio-Chica recently interviewed Lesia Ramsey the owner of Extravagant Events! She talks about what makes her event planning business different from others and she also gives advice to people interested in becoming an entrepreneur. She also states that she is affordable and works with various clients, such as small or large businesses or private parties. Please reach out to her if you are looking for an event planner. Check out the interview below:

Please check out her website for more information https://www.extravagant-events.com/?fbclid=IwAR0NUal-drWW0DrZRS1_MXeYSdFCJGg8RcgplNV3Ewg7kPxBCGarxc4670Y

