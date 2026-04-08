UPDATE: POOH SHEISTY DENIED BAIL
Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams Jr.) has been denied bond by Judge Renee Harries Toliver at a federal detention hearing in Dallas.
- Detention Status: He will remain in federal custody until his trial regarding charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.
- The Case: He is accused of orchestrating an armed robbery and kidnapping of rapper Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio in January 2026, allegedly involving a contract dispute.
- Co-Defendants: While Pooh Shiesty was denied bond, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was granted a $250,000 bond with strict conditions, though prosecutors have filed motions to block his release as well.
- Previous Status: These charges arose while Pooh Shiesty was already on supervised release following a previous 63-month federal firearms conspiracy sentence.
If convicted of the new charges, he could face a life sentence.
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