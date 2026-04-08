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UPDATE: POOH SHEISTY DENIED BAIL

Rapper Pooh Sheisty's request for bail was rejected, according to new reports.

Published on April 8, 2026
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Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams Jr.) has been denied bond by Judge Renee Harries Toliver at a federal detention hearing in Dallas. 

  • Detention Status: He will remain in federal custody until his trial regarding charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.
  • The Case: He is accused of orchestrating an armed robbery and kidnapping of rapper Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio in January 2026, allegedly involving a contract dispute.
  • Co-Defendants: While Pooh Shiesty was denied bond, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was granted a $250,000 bond with strict conditions, though prosecutors have filed motions to block his release as well.
  • Previous Status: These charges arose while Pooh Shiesty was already on supervised release following a previous 63-month federal firearms conspiracy sentence. 

If convicted of the new charges, he could face a life sentence. 

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