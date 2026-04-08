UPDATE: POOH SHEISTY DENIED BAIL

Pooh Shiesty (Lontrell Williams Jr.) has been denied bond by Judge Renee Harries Toliver at a federal detention hearing in Dallas.

Detention Status: He will remain in federal custody until his trial regarding charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

He will remain in federal custody until his trial regarding charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. The Case: He is accused of orchestrating an armed robbery and kidnapping of rapper Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio in January 2026, allegedly involving a contract dispute.

He is accused of orchestrating an armed robbery and kidnapping of rapper Gucci Mane at a Dallas recording studio in January 2026, allegedly involving a contract dispute. Co-Defendants: While Pooh Shiesty was denied bond, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was granted a $250,000 bond with strict conditions, though prosecutors have filed motions to block his release as well.

While Pooh Shiesty was denied bond, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was granted a $250,000 bond with strict conditions, though prosecutors have filed motions to block his release as well. Previous Status: These charges arose while Pooh Shiesty was already on supervised release following a previous 63-month federal firearms conspiracy sentence.

If convicted of the new charges, he could face a life sentence.