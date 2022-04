The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

T.i. gives the Memphis artist Money Bagg Yo his flowers while he’s still here. The Trapper of the Year award goes to Money Bagg Yo , this includes his own

portion of the Trap Museum Exhibit . Press play for the speech, and how Money Bagg first got on T.i.’s radar.

P-skillz @PskillzFlo

