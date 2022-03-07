Britney Griner Still Detained, Wife Speaks Out

Britney Griner is in some serious trouble after TMZ reports she’s being held in a Russian jail cell after customs “found vape cartridges in her bags while traveling through Sheremetyevo airport — about 20 miles from Moscow.” Griner was caught last February after she was traveling to Russia from New York when a drug dog sniffed her carry-on with hashish oil inside. The Russian Federal Customs Service just released the video as Russian law enforcement says she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Griner’s wife Cherelle took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the outpour of love and support while she awaits Brittney’s safe return home.

For the past 7 years Griner has played in Russia with the UMMC Ekaterinburg during the Winter as some speculate to make more money. The difference in WNBA salary is as vast as $38 million from the highest paid NBA salary.

