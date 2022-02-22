Arbery’s Mother Grateful For Guilty Verdict, Disappointed in DOJ Plea Deal

Two years tomorrow marks the death anniversary of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery who was slain for ‘jogging while black’ through a Georgia neighborhood. 3 white men, two of which were a father/son duo plus their neighbor, told police they thought he resembled the “suspect who had been involved in a recent string of burglaries.”

Today all three men were found guilty on all federal hate crimes. They are also being charged with using a firearm during the attack and could still face life in prison. After the verdict was announced, Arbery’s mom Ms. Wanda thanked the juror for their conviction, but shared her disappointment in the DOJ’s decision to originally accepted the plea deal that would’ve ultimately watered down their sentencing.

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturday 1P-4P |Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me On Twitter @yojazziback

Also On 97.9 The Beat: