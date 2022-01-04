The Last Rap Up Freestyle From Mad Skillz 2021

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

wow what a year. 2021 was such wide year with all types of energy be it good bad, and the ugly. From Gorilla glue, to Vice President, to Boosie, to Saweetie, NBA stats, even politics , and trending topics that made you ask a family member, or even a coworker. Meme’s were fair play. Although with this being the emcee 20TH anniversary Madd Skillz has decided to retire 2021 with a his last annual freestyle that made all of the listeners say “Oh yea” at the beginning of the New Year since 2001.

