The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to good timing and a pair of jumper cables, to get you viral in 2022. It seems as if ATL rapper Young Thug felt it in his heart to pull over. Not only did he take time out of his day, he actually gave the person a battery jump. Press play to see who Thugga believes was the real reason for that situation to happen.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: