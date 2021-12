The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like Da Baby is in great mood these days. Press play and check the bonus money Da Baby is dishing out to his own security. Listening and watch the vibes for yourself . Holiday season is upon us, and health is wealth and of course Da Billion Da Baby wants his team to win win.

