Remembering DJ Screw

You can’t mention Texas music without “Chopped & Screwed” coming up in conversation! Now we honor the life and legacy of Robert Earl Davis Jr. AKA DJ Screw of S.U.C. (Screwed Up Click). He tragically lost his life after an overdose on codeine in November 16, 2000. Hear his story below and check out some dope visuals that help paint the picture of the legends’ impact in hip-hop history.

