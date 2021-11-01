Mariah Carey Is Ready For Christmas…But Not Everyone Is

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas now that Halloween is over and she celebrated the moment with a video of her smashing pumpkins.

However in Dallas there is a bar who isn’t ready for #MariahSZN. The unnamed bar posted a note on the jukebox stating that Mariah’s hit song, “All I Want For Christmas” would be “skipped” if anyone played it before December 1st and after the 1st it can only play one time a day. Critic and Columnist Kyle Smith posted about the Mariah memo via Twitter and lets just say people are being a Grinch about it.

“Anybody who doesn’t like a song that literally and instantaneously spreads joy and happiness and is like the epitome of Christmas can’t be a very likable person,” a fan commented on the post. Another fan tweeted, “They hate to see a girlboss win.”

What do you think, how early is too early to celebrate Christmas? Do you have neighbors that already have their Christmas decorations up?

