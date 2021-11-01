On-Air Talent
Mariah Carey Is Ready For Christmas…But Not Everyone Is

Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas now that Halloween is over and she celebrated the moment with a video of her smashing pumpkins.

 

 

However in Dallas there is a bar who isn’t ready for #MariahSZN. The unnamed bar posted a note on the jukebox stating that Mariah’s hit song, “All I Want For Christmas” would be “skipped” if anyone played it before December 1st and after the 1st it can only play one time a day.  Critic and Columnist Kyle Smith posted about the Mariah memo via Twitter and lets just say people are being a Grinch about it.

“Anybody who doesn’t like a song that literally and instantaneously spreads joy and happiness and is like the epitome of Christmas can’t be a very likable person,” a fan commented on the post. Another fan tweeted, “They hate to see a girlboss win.”

What do you think, how early is too early to celebrate Christmas? Do you have neighbors that already have their Christmas decorations up?

 

 

